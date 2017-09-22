Penn Township road closure result of liquid manure spill onto roadway

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Thursday morning road closure in Penn Township was caused by a spillage of liquid manure.

The incident occurred at 10:23 a.m. in the 100 block of West Sunhill Road.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, a tractor towing a farming implement designed to transport and spread liquid manure overturned. Police say the driver, 19-year-old Nathan Stoner, of Manheim, lost control of the rig and struck a utility pole before partially overturning.

The liquid manure spilled onto the roadway and storm sewer system, police add.

The Penn Township Public Works Department and the Manheim Area Water and Sewage Authority assisted the Penryn Fire Department in the cleanup, the release states.