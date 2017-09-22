Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg.
On September 21 at approximately 5:40 p.m., police responded to the first block of S. 16th Street for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police discovered a crime scene that consisted of broken glass from a vehicle and multiple shell casings.
Police received a description of the suspect vehicle that had left the scene and it was described as a white SUV with the windows shot out.
While at the scene, police were advised for a call in the 1800 block of Bellevue Road for a white SUV that had been “shot up.”
Reportedly, a woman was in the vehicle and bleeding.
Upon arrival to that scene, police could not locate the woman.
40.273191 -76.886701