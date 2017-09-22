Police: Man used BB gun to threaten, control victim in Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA. — Carlisle Police arrest a man they say used a BB gun and threats to restrain a victim. Justin Moore, 21, was arrested on September 21st, 2017 at approximately 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Avenue and 4th Avenue. Moore allegedly threatened to shoot the victim and controlled the victim’s movements through threats of violence. Moore tried to elude police by hiding in a dark alleyway with the victim. The Carlisle Police Department located Moore and were able to get the victim to safety and take Moore into custody. During the arrest, police say they found multiple different kinds of controlled substances were located on Moore’s person. A black BB handgun was also located on Moore’s person. Moore was taken to Cumberland County Prison to await arraignment on charges of Unlawful restraint, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, Harassment, Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

and Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana.