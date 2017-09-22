× Police seek Harrisburg woman after shooting; considered to be armed and dangerous

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Harrisburg woman who allegedly fired several rounds at a man earlier this week.

On September 20 around 4:45 p.m., police responded to the area of the 100 block of Evergreen Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival and after an investigation, police determined that Ashley Evans, 23, had fired several rounds of shots at a male victim before fleeing the scene in a silver Chevy Equinox.

The Equinox was found on the 300 block of S. 14th Street and was found to be reported stolen out of East Pennsboro Township.

Evans has a warrant out for her arrest, and she is considered to be armed and dangerous.