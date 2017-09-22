Police seek man who allegedly used counterfeit bills at Ulta Beauty Store

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly used counterfeit bills at an Ulta Beauty Store in Dauphin County.

An investigation by Lower Paxton Township Police determined that the suspect, pictured, used two $50 bills when completing a purchase on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. Closer examination of the bills revealed they were counterfeit.

The Ulta staff advised police that the same man was in the Mechanicsburg store and attempted a similar purchase — the bill was not accepted and the transaction was canceled, the release states.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Lower Paxton Township Police or submit a tip here.