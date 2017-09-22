× Poll: Who should make decisions on imposing limits on pain medicine prescriptions?

Today in Harrisburg, AG Jeff Sessions addressed a room full of central Pennsylvania law enforcement about the impact of the opioid crisis.

Sessions said that combating this poison is a top priority for this administration, and “we are prescribing too many pain prescriptions and it’s got to stop.”

Sessions has recommended that law enforcement, prevention and treatment are the best ways to combat this crisis.

Pharmacy giant CVS announced its own plans to limit opioid prescription amounts.

The company said it will limit opioid prescriptions to seven days for certain conditions. This restriction will apply to patients who are new to pain therapy.

The new pharmacy program will also limit the daily dosage of pain pills based on their strength and will require use of immediate-release formulations before extended release opioids — intended for severe, long-term pain treatment — are dispensed.

The changes will roll out on February 1, 2018 and cover all commercial, health plan, employer and Medicaid clients.

