× Teacher asking for donations after her classroom library is depleted after Hurricane Irma

DUNEDIN, FL.– A teacher whose classroom served as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma is requesting donations after much of her class library of books and board games have gone missing.

The teacher explains that her class library consists of signed and unsigned books and now over 80 of them and 6 board games are missing.

Now, she is asking for donations to rebuild the library for her children.

If you’d like to donate, here is a link to the Amazon registry.

The mailing information is as follows:

Dunedin Highland Middle School

Attn: Martha Hereford-Cothron

70 Patricia Ave

Dunedin, Florida 34698