US Attorney General scheduled to visit Harrisburg Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, is scheduled to be in Harrisburg on Friday to discuss the opioid epidemic with law enforcement.

He is expected to address the group around 8:45 a.m. at the Federal Building and Courthouse on Walnut Street.

His visit comes a little more than a month after President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency.

In Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro recently announced a nationwide investigation into opioid manufacturers and the role they play in the opioid epidemic.