Autumn? It won’t feel like it most of this week

STAYING HOT: Temperatures stay in the upper 80s with even the possibility of a few local low-90s for Sunday and Monday. Skies remain sunny with light east-north-easterly winds. Thanks to those easterly-winds, our humidity values will remain slightly higher than normal for this time of year.

INCREASING CLOUDS: By the middle of the week, we finally start slowly cooling down. Low-to-mid 80s will be the norm for Tuesday and Wednesday with a light stray shower possible, though the chance is very low. We see a return to the 70s by Thursday, but stay partly-to-mostly-sunny. It’s not till next Saturday where temperatures drop into the upper-60s and low-70s with increasing shower chances late Saturday, heading into next Sunday — 8 days from now.

TRACKING MARIA: As of 5:30PM Saturday, September 23, Hurricane Maria is a Category 3 hurricane to the east of the Bahamas. The current forecast track keeps Maria in the Atlantic through Tuesday as she weakens into a Category 1. The Outer Banks and Coastal North Carolina, with far Southeastern Virginia included, are the only areas within the forecast cone of Maria, at the very far edge. Maria is then forecasted to make a near 90-degree turn back out to the Atlantic, keeping the easterly winds and perhaps a few extra clouds for Central PA.

We’ll keep an eye on Hurricane Maria throughout the week. Stay with the FOX43 Weather Team on-air and online. We’ll give you the tools you need to be “Weather Smart!”

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long