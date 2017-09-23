× Deadly night in York; police and coroner called to motorcycle crash and a shooting

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating two deadly incidents that happened in the city on Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600-block of East Philadelphia Street, near Franklin Street, for a motorcycle crash. They say the motorcycle crashed into a parked car.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where they died. The victim’s name has not been released and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Later in the evening, around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of South Penn Street and West College Avenue. There, they found a person dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors in the area say they heard several gunshots.

The coroner was called to the scene, but no additional information is being released at this time. There is no word on any suspects.