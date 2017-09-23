× Hundreds gathered to walk and raise money for a good cause

LANCASTER, Pa — Hundreds of people laced up their shoes and hit the pavement to help end Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning.

The walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday morning. Participants walked two-miles all while raising money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker spoke at the opening ceremony.

More than 5-million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and it’s the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. There are 400,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Pennsylvania alone.