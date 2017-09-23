Hundreds walk in hopes of ending Alzheimer’s Disease

LANCASTER, Pa — Hundreds of people laced up their shoes and hit the pavement to help end Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Clipper Magazine Stadium In Lancaster. Participants walked two-miles and raised money to benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker spoke at the opening ceremony.

More than 5-million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and it’s the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. There are 400,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Pennsylvania alone.

For more information on Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia, or to make a donation, click here: http://www.alz.org