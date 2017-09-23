× Motorcyclists help raise money for children of fallen heroes in Lebanon County

PALMYRA, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Motorcyclists from across the area came to Lebanon County Saturday to help raise money for children of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters.

The event was organized by the non-profit group “Katie’s Helping Hands” at Gravel Hill United Methodist Church in Palmyra.

Bikers donated $20 to participate in the ride, then returned to the church for games and activities.

Organizers say the proceeds will be used to buy teddy bears for kids who lost a parent in the line of duty.

“When our firefighters and police officers go out to do their daily job, they`re putting their lives on the line for us, and God forbid, one of them goes down, Katie as a police officer`s daughter feels it her mission to go ahead and give back to those children and let them know from cop`s kid to cop`s kid that someone really does care about them in the midst of their tragedy,” said Suzanne Sheaffer, volunteer with Katies Helping Hands.

The annual event also featured a pig roast and chili cook-off.

More than 120 bikers rode this year.