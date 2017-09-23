× Police arrest man who stabbed another during argument

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police arrest a man who they say stabbed a 56-year-old man with a pocket knife on Friday night.

According to police, Jerry Jones, 65, stabbed the another man in the stomach area with a pocket knife during an argument. The stabbing occurred at the victims residence on Drager Road in East Donegal Township.

The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Jones for Aggravated Assault and was transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.