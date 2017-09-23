× Two teens face charges after vandalizing a park in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two teens are facing charges after they were caught using markers to draw on a park pavilion wall in Lancaster County.

It happened on September 14th, 2017 at around 3:38 p.m. at New Holland Park.

Witnesses say they saw a young male and female using markers to draw on the wall of a pavilion.

According to the New Holland Police Department, when officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female who admitted to vandalizing the park pavilion.

Both teens face charges of Institutional Vandalism.