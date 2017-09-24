× 17-year old shot and killed in York

YORK, Pa.– A 17-year old was shot and killed in York Saturday night.

The York County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 17-year old Ce’onty Robinson.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of South Penn Street and West College Avenue for shooting. There, they found Robinson dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors in the area say they heard several gunshots.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to TIP411.

There is no word on any suspects.