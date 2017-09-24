Man facing numerous charges after hit and run crash in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A man formerly of Newville, was taken into custody after causing a crash, while driving under the influence and fleeing the scene.

According to Southern Regional Police Department, they responded to a crash with entrapment in the first block of North Main Street in Shrewsbury just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that 2 people were trapped in an SUV on its side and had to be rescued by fire crews. The driver of the vehicle that had caused the crash, fled the scene on foot.

Officers searched the area and made contact the vehicle owner to determine who was driving.

Just after 8:00 that night, police located the driver, who was identified as William Raffensberger, 33, formerly of Newville and the female vehicle owner, leaving a cornfield on Mount Airy Road in Shrewsbury Township.

Raffensberger was taken for toxicology tests and arraigned at York County Central Booking. He is facing a number of charges including charges of DUI and reckless driving.

He was committed to York County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Charges against the female owner of the vehicle are pending.