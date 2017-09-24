Candlelight vigil to honor boy struck and killed by car in York Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER, Pa. -- Students, friends and family members honored the life of a boy they say is gone too soon.

Sunday night dozens of people came out to hold a candlelight vigil to remember 13-year-old Matthew Gowen. The ceremony was held at Dover Intermediate School.

Matthew was struck and killed by a minivan in Dover Township on Thursday.

His classmates came out to the vigil and remember him as a funny and caring kid.

Paris Dugan, his classmate and best friend, said, "When Matthew moved to Dover I became friends with him, and we've been best friends ever since he came to Dover, and it just breaks my heart that he's gone so early.

During the candlelight vigil, people signed posters to honor and remember Matthew.