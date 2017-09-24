Chambersburg Police investigate gun threat incident

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a suspect who pulled a gun out of the truck of a car and threatened to shoot a person with.

Police say they responded to 1 Monticello Court for reports of a robbery on Saturday morning just before 4:00 a.m.

Further investigation revealed the suspect got a handgun from the truck of his vehicle and told the victim that he would shoot him.

The person shown in the photo may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation. He is considered a person-of-interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this persons ID or location, please contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on the crimewatch website.