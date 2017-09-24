Coroner IDs driver who died in motorcycle crash in York

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner has ID’d the driver of a motorcycle who died in a crash on Saturday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600-block of East Philadelphia Street, near Franklin Street, for a motorcycle crash.

Police say that Marsha Minor, 41, of Spring Grove was not wearing a helmet when she lost control, struck a curb and crashed into a parked car.

Minor was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The coroner has ruled Minor’s cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma and manner of death as accidental.

There will be no autopsy.