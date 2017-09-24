Lebanon Heart Walk gets people moving for a healthier lifestyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa.-- People laced up their shoes and walked three miles to help raise awareness about Heart Disease in Lebanon on Sunday.

The Heart Walk was held at Ironwood Community Park. Attendees got some exercise and were also able to take part in hands-only CPR demonstrations. They could get a free blood pressure screening as well.

The event also featured face painting and balloon animals. Organizers say they hope people learn something new during the walk to help them lead a healthier lifestyle.

"They learn something new that they can take back into their everyday lives and incorporate, whether that's a new healthy snack that they try here or they learn about healthy cholesterol levels or physical activity, we just want something simple that people can take back and incorporate," says Erin Velazquez, Lebanon Division Director of the American Heart Association.

Velazquez says this is the 26th year for the walk and about 1,000 people attended this year. All proceeds go to the American Heart Association; Heart disease remains the number one killer in the United States.