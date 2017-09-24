PA emergency responders return home from helping hurricane victims in Florida

HARRISBURG, Pa.– An emergency response team from our area returned home today, after helping victims of Hurricane Irma victims in Florida.

Rick Flinn, the Director of Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management Agency, says 24 people, all of whom are highly trained in disaster recovery, helped manage a base camp set up by FEMA just outside Fort Myers.

The team arrived home on Sunday afternoon at Capital Region Water in Harrisburg.

Members of the team say it’s a rewarding experience; being able to help people get back on their feet.

“Over 7.5 million pounds of relief products that were sent to our base camp that we sent out to the residents of Lee County,” said Sam Harker, who helped hurricane victims in Florida.

“It’s a good opportunity to be there, to be able to help them, it’s a very humbling experience, you don’t really give yourself the amount of recognition other people give you I guess, it feels good, it’s a good feeling,” said team member Laura Laucks.

Officials say the Emergency Management Assistance Compact is what makes it possible for states to share resources and aid during natural and man-made disasters.