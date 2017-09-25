Archeologists are digging up Fort Hunter

Through Friday, October 6, you can come watch and talk with archeologists unearthing part of Fort Hunter in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

They’re searching for artifacts from the 1700s, and they’ve already found a lot.

Curt Carr, senior curator of archaeology at the State Museum of Pennsylvania, shared with FOX43 morning news how excited a local high school student, helping out on the exivation, was when she found pottery 100s of years old.

Curt and his team have found cannon balls, buttons, gun flints from muskets, and arrowheads.

A lot of what they found is from the French and Indian War, which predates the Revolutionary War.

Carr says it’s incredible what’s right below your feet, and he loves sharing that with Fort Hunter visitors.

Fort Hunter is right on the Susquehanna River, which is what made it attractive as a fort centuries ago.