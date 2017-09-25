Carlisle Borough scheduled to test emergency notification system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Carlisle Borough will test its emergency notification system, CodeRED, on Monday.

The test will take place between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Borough officials say residents will receive a phone call from 1-866-419-5000. It will be a pre-recorded message about the CodeRED system and information on how to update contact information.

The purpose of the test is to make sure the numbers in the emergency notification service are accurate and up to date and purge any numbers that are out of service.

CodeRED serves as a notification system in the Borough to keep residents informed. The type of alerts the service distributes includes information about boil water advisories, missing persons, street closures, downtown events, and evacuation notices. For more information and how to sign up, visit carlislepa.org.