Cash 5 Jackpots won in York and Clearfield Counties

Middletown, PA – One winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in York County won a jackpot worth $125,000 for the Friday, September 22, drawing.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls, 01-02-16-30-31, to win a prize of $125,000 less applicable withholding. The ticket was sold at Turkey Hill Minit Market, 346 W. Broadway, Red Lion, York County.

Cash 5 produced another big winner on Saturday, September 23, when a $125,000 jackpot was won by a ticket sold at Sheetz, 701 E. Dubois Ave., Dubois, Clearfield County. The ticket correctly matched all five balls, 12-13-19-20-29, to win a prize of $125,000, less applicable withholding.

Each retailer earn a $500 selling bonus.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 42,600 other Cash 5 tickets won prizes of various amounts in the September 22 and 23 drawings. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, the Lottery awarded more than $81.2 million in prizes and contributed more than $27.9 million to senior benefit programs in York County. In addition to awarding more than $20.8 million in prizes to winners in Clearfield County, the Pennsylvania Lottery contributed more than $9.7 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.