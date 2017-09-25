SPRING Garden TWP., York County, Pa. — Police are investigating a daylight burglary in Spring Garden Twp. It happened On Friday, September 22, 2017. Police were called to a home on the 500 block of Dupont Avenue around 5 p.m. The victim reported that someone unlawfully entered their home and rummaged through a handbag. Additionally, several items were stolen from the home including a laptop computer and a musical instrument. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the department at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.or