Deadly home invasion in Lebanon

LEBANON, PA. — A man is dead and two women injured after a home invasion in Lebanon this morning. Police were called to 750 Mifflin Street around 4 a.m. for a reported burglary. Once there, they found three people; a 53 year old woman who had been struck in the head by a blunt object and was bleeding; another 53 year old woman who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound and a 54 year old man, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Several other residents were home at the time of the incident and are being interviewed. Police say this does not appear to be a random incident, the residents were specifically targeted. Other than the previously mentioned victims, no one else was injured during the burglary.

The 53 year old woman who was struck in the head was treated for her injuries. The 53 year old woman who suffered a gunshot wound was also being treated for her injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police are actively investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.