Eagles running back Darren Sproles reportedly suffers torn ACL, broken arm on same play

PHILADELPHIA — The injury news isn’t good for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Darren Sproles.

The diminutive running back suffered a broken arm and a torn left anterior cruciate ligament on the same play in the first half of Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the New York Giants, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Eagles RB Darren Sproles tore his ACL and broke his arm on same play, sources tell @mortreport and me. Surgery on arm today, knee later. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2017

The initial reports of Sproles’ injury said he had only suffered the broken arm. Speculation at the time said Sproles could go on injured reserve and possibly return in eight weeks.

With the ACL injury added to the toll, that speculation now seems to be incorrect. The average recovery for an ACL tear is six months to a year, depending on its severity.

Sproles, who turned 34 in June, was reportedly considering retirement after this season.