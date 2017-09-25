Former Congressman, Anthony Weiner, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for sending explicit messages to teenage girl.

BREAKING: Former Congressman Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for sending explicit messages to teenage girl pic.twitter.com/QH05imBxo9 — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) September 25, 2017

Previously, The Daily Mail interviewed the girl and her father, who also provided screen shots of texts and photos sent between the two on the messaging app Confide in February and March. The app automatically deletes messages and images after the first time they are read or viewed.

The girl, whose identity the Daily Mail is not revealing, says she told Weiner she was underage and messages she provided to the Daily Mail support her claim.

The girl says Weiner would ask her to dress up in school uniforms and be part of “rape fantasies.”

She also says Weiner asked her to undress and encouraged her to touch herself and say his name over video chat.

Weiner declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations to the Daily Mail, but provided copies of two emails the girl sent him that he contends raised questions about her claims, along with this statement:

I have repeatedly demonstrated terrible judgement about the people I have communicated with online and the things I have sent. I am filled with regret and heartbroken for those I have hurt. While I have provided the Daily Mail with information showing that I have likely been the subject of a hoax, I have no one to blame but me for putting myself in this position. I am sorry.

Now, Weiner will face prison time.