FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Today’s Job of the Day:

​GEODISCarlisle & Chambersburg Carlisle & Chambersburg Warehouse Associates / Forklift Operators Various Shifts / Competitive Pay Rates NEW $50 Referral Bonus! CARLISLE – 717-218-5011 CHAMBERSBURG – 717-660-2940

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.