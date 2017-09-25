Track Hurricane Maria’s path with the FOX43 Hurricane Tracker

FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Posted 10:45 AM, September 25, 2017, by

Today’s Job of the Day:

​GEODISCarlisle & Chambersburg

Warehouse Associates / Forklift Operators

Various Shifts / Competitive Pay Rates

NEW $50 Referral Bonus!

CARLISLE – 717-218-5011

CHAMBERSBURG – 717-660-2940

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.

Related stories