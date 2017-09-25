Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and York present the 23rd annual York Bike Night

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and The City of York will present the 23rd annual York Bike Night on Friday, September 29, 2017, from 6 to 10 p.m. in and around Continental Square and Royal Square in downtown York.

The street party features a motorcycle parade, food and merchandise vendors, live entertainment, and informational exhibits. The event is held in conjunction with the annual Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Operations open house weekend.

FOX43 will be at Bike Night as well.

FOX43 Morning News anchor Amy Lutz will be the MC for the event. The FOX43 News Team will also have a gazebo sent up at the square where you can meet Andrea Michaels, Evan Forrester, Jaime Garland and Chris Garrett.

Parade participants will leave the York Expo Center at 6 p.m., traveling east on Market Street to Broad Street, and then travel back to the Continental Square area. Anyone wishing to ride in the parade should arrive at the York Expo Center between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. (please enter using the Carlisle Avenue gate). No pre-registration is required and all makes and models are welcome.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal is Dave Freed. In 1983, Freed purchased his first motorcycle, and bought his first Harley in 1984. Since then he has ridden in 48 states (all of them at least twice), seven Canadian Provinces, and Mexico. He has been to the rallies in Daytona Beach, Florida, three times; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, nine times; and Sturgis, South Dakota 11 times.

In 1988 he joined the York County Harley-Davidson Owners Association (YCHDOA) and subsequently served as vice president, president, and road captain. As a member of YCHDOA, he played a part in the initiation of their annual David Milliken-Derr Memorial Toy Run. In the past ten years, Freed has been responsible for setting up and conducting the annual ride of up to 600+ motorcycles to the Children’s Hospital in Hershey. Over the past 20 years, they have provided over 400,000 dollars of assistance to the hospital’s Child Life organization and the Children’s Miracle Network.

Following the parade, there will be entertainment by Smokin Gunnz, the York College Rock Band, Ian Carroll, and visual comedian Pete Geist. There will also be free face painting, balloon twists, and caricatures available in the first block of East Market Street. Inside The Bond building, located in the Royal Square area, be sure to visit the Keystone Collective Bike and Art Show, with hand-painted motorcycles and international artwork, curated by Jeremy Bievenour.

For more information on York Bike Night, you can visit the website here.