Hey, wasn't the world supposed to end last Saturday? Man who predicted the world's end now says Oct. 21 is the doomsday date

According to one Christian numerologist, the world was supposed to end on Saturday.

As you might have noticed, we’re still here.

But apparently we’re not out of the woods yet. David Meade, the writer who predicted that the world would end on September 23 now says the doomsday date is October 21, according to Fox News.

Maybe he forgot to carry a one or something.

According to Meade, Sept. 23 was the date a mysterious planet, which he dubbed “Planet X,” would collide with Earth. He based his prediction on verses and numerical codes in the Bible. According to Meade, Sept. 23 was foretold in the Book of Revelation as the day a series of catastrophic events would begin.

But as his doomsday deadline approached, Meade backed off the prediction, saying he was misunderstood.

FOX 13 in Salt Lake City reported Friday that Meade was now expecting “nothing to happen in September.”

However, the author has since clarified that October will be the month of “action” and “seven years” of war and disaster will begin Oct. 21, according to the station.

“It is possible at the end of October we may be about to enter into the seven-year Tribulation period, to be followed by a Millennium of peace,” Meade was quoted as saying by the Sunday Express.

NASA on its website last week dismissed the Planet X theory as a hoax.

“Various people are ‘predicting’ that (the) world will end Sept. 23 when another planet collides with Earth,” NASA said. “The planet in question, Niburu, doesn’t exist, so there will be no collision.”

NASA went on to say that the “story of Niburu has been around for years, as has the ‘days of darkness’ tale and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables.”