Hot start, big cooldown by the end of the week

ANOTHER HOT ONE: We make our way back into the upper-80s and low-90s again to start off the week with humidity levels high enough to stay feeling muggy. A few clouds will only provide temporary relief with light winds not doing much to help us feel cooler.

MIDWEEK SHOWER CHANCE: Temperatures slowly decline throughout the week, into the low-to-mid 80s by Wednesday. That’s when we start seeing a few more clouds and the chance of a shower or two with a weak disturbance passing through. Most places remain dry.

COOLING DOWN: After our disturbance passes through, temperatures drop heading into the weekend. We feel upper-60s and low-70s for the weekend with passing cloud cover. Humidity values plummet as we get the Fall feel back!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team as we head throughout the week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long