× Jersey sales for the Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva skyrocket after he’s pictured standing for national anthem

PITTSBURGH — Jersey sales are skyrocketing for Alejandro Villanueva, the Pittsburgh Steelers lineman who stood and sang the national anthem Sunday while the rest of his team remained inside the locker room, according to a Fox News report.

Villanueva’s #78 jersey is now a top seller on the website Fanatics.com, alongside superstars like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr.

Villanueva, a former Army Ranger, has said he understands protesting racial inequality in America, but feels that not standing for the national anthem is not the most effective form of protest.

Many NFL fans were moved by Villanueva’s decision to stand for the anthem.

Villanueva, who played college football at West Point, served three tours of duty in Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor. He has played in 35 games for the Steelers since 2015, and just signed a four-year, $24 million contract extension in July. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin appeared to take a swipe at Villanueva, saying he was “looking for 100 percent participation.”