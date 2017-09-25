Lancaster General Health/Penn Medicine announces opening of Neuroscience Institute

Lancaster, Pa. – Lancaster General Health/Penn Medicine announces the opening of the Neuroscience Institute on the second floor of 2150 Harrisburg Pike. The Neuroscience Institute will offer a full spectrum of care – from diagnosis and medical management to recovery – all in one location.

The $1.4 million, 22,000-square-foot institute will be home to 70 current staff members who will collaborate to treat patients with neurologic concerns ranging from stroke and movement disorders to memory issues, concussion and headache. An interdisciplinary team of physicians and therapists with wide-ranging expertise will practice side by side to offer a variety of services, increasing care coordination and convenience for patients.

“There is nothing like this in Central Pennsylvania,” said Timothy C. Martin, D.O., Ph.D., Managing Physician, Lancaster General Health Physicians Neurology. “Practicing in such close proximity will enable us to communicate more frequently and ask better questions. There are many benefits to referring a patient to a team member who is located down the hall instead of miles away.”

The institute’s services will include:

• Neurology

• Electro-diagnostics

• Neuropsychology

• Alzheimer’s and Memory Care

• Physiatry and outpatient rehabilitation

• Specialty programs focused on dizziness and balance issues, spinal cord injuries, movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, post-concussion syndrome and headache.

“Opening the institute will enable LG Health to bolster existing services, including a robust stroke recovery program that will emphasize smooth handoffs and continuity of care from inpatient to rehab and outpatient settings,” said Brad Stevens, LG Health Executive Director, Neuroscience and Orthopedics.

The institute also will offer educational programs and support groups. Teleconferencing capabilities will increase collaboration with Penn Medicine, including discussion of diagnosis and treatment options and increased opportunities to participate in clinical trials.

The institute’s comprehensive rehabilitation program will include physical and occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, and nurse and social-work case managers. Unique features will include a robotic ZeroG Gait and Balance System that provides dynamic support as patients practice safe standing and walking without the fear of falling.

The construction of the Neuroscience Institute was managed by Warfel Construction Company.

