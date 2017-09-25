Lancaster man will serve 4-10 years for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

LANCASTER — A 21-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to a decade in prison for the sexual abuse of a girl in the summer of 2015, when the victim was 14, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Luis M. Torres-Rivera pleaded guilty to four felony charges in connection to the crimes, which occurred in Manor Township. He will serve a sentence of 4-10 years in prison after a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Amber Czerniakowski.

As part of sentence, Torres-Rivera must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life and pay $1,000 restitution.

Torres-Rivera pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and sexual assault.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

Manor Township police Detective Matthew Wolf filed charges.