Lewistown woman dies after crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Lewistown woman is dead after a fatal crash in Reed Township on Sunday.

Dana Beatty, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

On September 24 at approximately 3:00 p.m., police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash.

An investigation revealed that the Beatty was traveling east bound on her motorcycle on the Clark’s Ferry Bridge before striking the concrete barrier that separates the east and west bound lanes.

Beatty was thrown from her motorcycle and across the barrier into oncoming traffic.

She was struck by an oncoming vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.