Lititz man dead after motorcycle crash in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 23-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed in Manheim Township.

The crash occurred on Friday afternoon.

Manheim Township Police say Dagan Bailey, of Lititz, was traveling eastbound on New Holland Avenue when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in the intersection of Pleasure Road. Bailey then struck two other vehicles, the police department’s release says.

Bailey was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The release adds that the individuals in the other vehicles were not injured.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident are encouraged to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.