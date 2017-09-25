× NFL Week 3: How did our area teams fare?

Week 3 of the NFL Season is almost in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

GIANTS 24, EAGLES 27

It was a WILD one for the Eagles’ home opener on Sunday.

After holding a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Philadelphia gave up 21 unanswered points, including two touchdowns by WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

On the ensuing drive, a big pass interference penalty by the Giants allowed the Eagles to get in range and tie it at 21 on a 15-yard TD run by rookie RB Corey Clement.

The teams traded field goals in the game’s final minutes to bring the score to 24-24. After a big defensive stop of the Giants, the Eagles got the ball with 13 seconds left in the game.

QB Carson Wentz was able to find WR Alshon Jeffrey for a 19-yard pass before stopping the clock by going out of bounds.

That set up rookie kicker, Jake Elliot, who had missed a field goal earlier in the contest, to nail a 61-yard kick just inside the right upright to give the Eagles the victory.

The kick set an Eagles’ franchise record for longest field goal.

The team hits the road Sunday, and will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on FOX43.

BEARS 23, STEELERS 17

This game was a back-and-forth battle that the Bears were able to take in overtime.

The scoring opened when Bears RB Jordan Howard broke into the end zone for a 3-yard TD run in the first quarter.

The Steelers responded in the second quarter, when WR Antonio Brown brought in a 7-yard TD pass.

Chicago took at 17-7 lead into halftime after adding another touchdown and field goal.

Pittsburgh was able to score on a 1-yard TD run by Le’Veon Bell and added a field goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17 and forcing overtime.

In the game’s final period, the Steelers weren’t able to contain the Bears, who scored a walk-off victory on a 19-yard TD run by Howard.

The Steelers face off against division rival Baltimore on the road on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

RAVENS 7, JAGUARS 44

Well, this is not the expected outcome.

After the Ravens’ defense had been the NFL’s best after two weeks and the Jaguars had struggled to get anything going on offense, it was expected that Baltimore would hold their opponent at bay.

The team did anything but, and took a beating against the Jaguars in London.

Jacksonville TE Marcedes Lewis had 3 TD grabs and QB Blake Bortles finished with 4 TDs on the day.

The Ravens were only able to add a score late in the fourth quarter, where backup QB Ryan Mallett found TE Ben Watson for a score.

Baltimore looks to rebound on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

RAIDERS 10, REDSKINS 27

The Redskins were in control throughout the game, as they jumped out to a 21-0 lead after three quarters.

Oakland responded with a touchdown late in the third quarter, but were unable to add more than a field goal the rest of the way.

Washington added two field goals in the final quarter to bring the game to a 27-10 final.

QB Kirk Cousins finished with 365 yards and 3 TD passes, including a highlight toss and snag by WR Josh Doctson in the third quarter.

The Redskins look to continue their winning ways on the road against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.