PennDOT to install Cable Median Barrier along I-81, U.S. 15, Rt. 283; expect closures

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today began a safety improvement project to install high-tension cable median barrier along seven sections of highway in south central Pennsylvania. The purpose of the cable barrier is to help prevent errant vehicles from completely crossing the median area and colliding with vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

Work will begin along the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Shippensburg area as crews prepare to install the concrete foundations and steel posts, and then to attach the high-tension cable. Similar operations will follow along sections of I-81 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties, U.S. 15 in Adams County, and Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

The $3,235,132.50 contract was awarded on June 29 to Morgan Rail, Inc., of Temple, Berks County, to install more than 181,000 linear feet of high-tension cable median barrier along seven sections of highway:

I-81 in Cumberland County from just east of U.S. 11 in Shippensburg to just north of Exit 37 for Newville and Route 233; and from Exit 61 for Route 944, Wertzville Road, to just south of Exit 65 for Marysville/Enola and U.S. 11/15,

I-81 in Dauphin County from just north of Exit 72 for Paxtonia/Linglestown and North Mountain Road to just south of Exit 80 for Grantville/Hershey and Route 743,

I-81 in Lebanon County from just north of Homestead Road to just south of the Exit 89 interchange with I-78,

S. 15 in Adams County from just north of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line to just north of Route 116,

Route 283 in Dauphin County from just east of Toll House Road to just west of Mill Road,

Route 283 in Lancaster County from just east of Clover Leaf Road to just west of Route 772, Mount Joy Road.

Motorists are advised that they may encounter left shoulder restrictions Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through early fall. Crews will break over the winter and resume work in the spring. Work is expected to be completed by August 2019.