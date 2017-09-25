Police officers awarded at ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, PA. - Now is the time to recognize police officers, according to Harrisburg Police Captain Deric Moody. The captain joined several other officials in honoring officers at an awards ceremony at the Dr. Martin Juther King Jr. Government Center on North Second Street in the city.

"It's important for us to recognize these officers and their moments, no matter how slight they may be, more so during a time where there's a lot of focus on the negativity of police work," said Captain Deric Moody.

Some officers received awards while others were promoted.