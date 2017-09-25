PPL Electric Utilities warns of radon scam

PPL Electric Utilities is warning Pennsylvania residents of radon scams.

According to PPL, individuals recently went door-to-door, claiming that the utility company was testing homes for radon.

This is a scam.

PPL does not test homes for radon, the release says.

“We only ask for access to homes on a limited basis, and only to attend to issues involving your electrical service,” PPL adds.

For those that have doubts about an individual claiming to be from PPL, you can ask that person for company ID or contact PPL at 1-800-DIAL-PPL to confirm that an employee or contractor is working in your area.

If you’d like information on radon testing or remediation for your home, check out the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s radon page.