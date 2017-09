× Report: One dead and one injured in early morning shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning shooting in Lebanon, according to reports.

Gordon Weise of WLBR is reporting that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Mifflin St. in Lebanon.

The victim is reportedly an unidentified 54-year-old man.

1 dead, 1 injured following an early AM shooting in the 700 block of Mifflin ST, Lebanon. As many details as we have @ 8:30. @WLBRRadio — Gordon Weise (@WLBRnewsGordon) September 25, 2017

