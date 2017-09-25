Still enjoying warm temperatures with more clouds Tuesday

WARM STRETCH COMES TO END

It’s a very warm and humid evening, with temperatures in the 80s. They fall quickly, now that the sun sets before 7pm, into the 70s under clear skies. Mostly clear conditions overnight leads to areas of haze and fog by morning. And, with a light easterly flow setting up, few more clouds stream into the area late morning too. Expect partly sunny skies for Tuesday, with an easterly breeze about 5-10 mph. The warmth is still with us as temperatures climb to the lower and middle 80s. Wednesday is the first day in quite some time we could see a shower. Unfortunately, moisture is not impressive so only an isolated threat is expected. We’ll squeeze in one more day in the middle 80s before the pattern changes and cooler, more seasonable temperatures move in for a few days. It is a breezy day Thursday under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Readings fall back to the middle and upper 70s. It’s even cooler, but continues dry, with a few clouds Friday, and highs in the lower 70s. Morning lows are chilly in the 40s and 50s leading into the weekend.

COOL BUT BRIGHT WEEKEND

It f eels more like fall for the weekend. Chilly mornings with crisp sunshine to begin each day. Afternoon highs Saturday are the coolest of the week, in the middle and upper 60s, despite plenty of sunshine. Temperatures climb a bit into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’s another bright day with sunny skies. The dry stretch continues right into Monday with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist