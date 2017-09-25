Subway® Restaurants Cookie That Cares in September benefits THON and Four Diamonds

HERSHEY, PA — During the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, nearly 300 SUBWAY® Restaurants across central Pennsylvania will feature a ‘Cookie That Cares’ promotion for the fourth time. This promotion will raise money and awareness for the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THONTM) and all proceeds benefit Four Diamonds, an organization that funds pediatric cancer research and treatments at Penn State Children’s Hospital. A percentage of every featured Rainbow Gem Cookie sold during September will be donated. Subway® will also be accepting customer donations on behalf of THON and Four Diamonds at all of the restaurants featuring the Cookie That Cares. This will be the fourth time that the central Pennsylvania Subway® Restaurants have run the Cookie That Cares promotion to raise money and awareness for THON. During the months of February and September in 2016, and February of this year, the nearly 300 Subway® Restaurants across central Pennsylvania were able to raise $80,333 so far for THON. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the kickoff month for THON’s annual fundraising efforts. THON’s sole beneficiary is Four Diamonds, which works to conquer childhood cancer by leading the discovery of new and improved treatments for childhood cancer and ensuring that every child treated for cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital has no out-of-pocket costs. The funds raised from the Cookie That Cares initiative thus far have been able to help fund therapy, treatment and research in support of the fight against pediatric cancer. Below is an example of what these funds were able to support from the $80,333 raised thus far: 1. 40 experiments 2. 55 days of outpatient clinic 3. 80 days of music therapy 4. 40 hours of psych council 5. 40 days of gas vouchers 6. 20 days of social work 7. 10 days of routine visits 8. 6 days of nurse coordinators In September, Subway® will feature three Pennsylvania children who are conquering childhood cancer and are supported by Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital. Central Pennsylvania residents and visitors will be able to see Ryan, now 10, conquering Medulloblastoma; A’Niah, now 7, conquering Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; and Connor, now 6, conquering Hepatoblastoma, featured in restaurants and online support for the Cookie That Cares September campaign. “Subway® has been sponsoring THON since 1986, and we’re excited to share our passion for this cause with our customers,” says State College area SUBWAY® Franchisee, Ben Farahani. “THON is so appreciative for Subway’s commitment to our mission during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Subway is allowing anyone to have a tangible impact through the simple action of buying a cookie, and it is opportunities like these that bring us one step closer to a cure,” says Executive Director for THON, Andrew Smith.

Those who want to track the progress of the Cookie That Cares program this month can visit

CookieThatCaresPenn.com. To donate directly to THON, visit THON.org. Learn more about Four Diamonds at

FourDiamonds.org.

Additional Information regarding this cause – More at THON.org/about

 Subway® Restaurants of central PA will donate a percentage of Rainbow Gem cookies sold to THON. THON’s

sole beneficiary is Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

 The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, affectionately known as THON, is the largest student-run

philanthropy in the world with an annual effort to raise funds and awareness for the fight against pediatric

cancer.

 Four Diamonds’ mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children treated at Penn State Children’s

Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research.

 Each year, Four Diamonds provides direct support to approximately 600 children with cancer – 100 who are

newly diagnosed and 500 who are continuing their fight. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped

nearly 4,000 children and families and supported a diverse platform of childhood cancer research at Penn

State Children’s Hospital, seeking improved treatments and cures to benefit those around the world.

 Four Diamonds picks up where insurance leaves off, enabling families to completely focus on the best care for

their child. Assistance from Four Diamonds ensures child life, social workers, music therapists, a nutritionist, a

pharmacist and other specialists are available exclusively to Four Diamonds families to provide

comprehensive care in a family-focused atmosphere.

 THON 2018 will take place February 16-18, 2018, at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

Source: SUBWAY press release