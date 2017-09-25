TastyKake debuts Kake Chips, flavors include birthday cake and salted caramel

PHILADELPHIA — Tastykake’s Kake Chips have officially hit the shelves!

The new product pairs the crisp texture of a chip with classic cake flavors like birthday cake and salted caramel, according to a press release.

“With the launch of Kake Chips, we’re thrilled to introduce our fans nationwide to a completely new and delicious Kake experience,” said Brent Bradshaw, Flowers Foods’ vice president of cake marketing. “Kake Chips highlight Tastykake’s wide variety of flavors and textures, and the convenient, resealable packaging makes them the ideal treat for on-the-go or at-home snacking.”

The release adds that the chips are in portable packaging and the multipack bags are also resealable.

They’re sold at $2.99 per bag.

Visit www.tastykake.com or www.facebook.com/tastykake for more information.