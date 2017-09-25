× Three Lancaster residents facing charges after traffic stop reveals large quantity of drugs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Three Lancaster residents are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed a large quantity of drugs.

Javier Gomez, 42, is facing a slew of charges, including four counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia among other related charges.

Annie Roth, 27, is facing possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Andrew Lundgren, 28, is facing possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

On September 22 around 10:45 p.m., police were on patrol when they saw a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan being operated in an erratic manner.

After seeing unsafe lance changes, police stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of S. Prince St.

Gomez, the driver and owner of the vehicle, was accompanied by Roth and Lundgren.

Officers were able to see drugs in plain view through the windows, and the occupants of the vehicle refused to roll down the windows.

Police broke the windows to gain access to the evidence.

A search of the vehicle uncovered:

388 grams of cocaine

260 grams of heroin

85 grams of marijuana

18 packets of suboxone

16 grams of methamphetamine

Unidentified pills and poweder

a stolen Ruger semi-automatic handgun

a Charter Arms .38 revolver

scales and drug packaging materials

Now, the trio will face charges.