Upcoming Public Input Hearings for Columbia Water Company Rate Increase Request

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today reminded consumers in Lancaster and York counties, served by Columbia Water Company, of two upcoming hearings scheduled to gather public input on the company’s rate increase request.

The hearings, conducted by the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge, will be held at the following location and times:

Wednesday, September 27 – 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Marietta Borough Hall

Council Chambers

111 East Market St.

Marietta, PA 17547

Rate Increase Request

Under the request submitted by Columbia Water, operating revenues would increase by approximately $923,668, or 17.8 percent. The company serves approximately 10,223 customers in West Hempfield, Rapho, East Donegal and Manor townships, and Columbia, Mountville and Marietta boroughs, Lancaster County, and Hellam Township, York County.

On August 3, 2017, the Commission voted to suspend the rate increase request for up to seven months and assigned the case to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for investigation. More information on the ratemaking process is available on the Commission’s website.

Offering Comment at a Hearing

Members of the public are welcome to attend the hearings and provide comments. Their testimony will become part of the record on which the PUC will issue its final decision.

The PUC and Office of Consumer Advocate offer tips on how to participate, including:

Prepare what you are going to say beforehand. Even though it is not required, you may want to write out your statement, which can be read.

Bring copies if you are attending an in-person hearing. If you have a written statement you would like to give to the judge, please bring two copies for the court reporter and several copies for the other participants.

Understand that parties in the case may want to ask you a question to clarify something you said.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission balances the needs of consumers and utilities; ensures safe and reliable utility service at reasonable rates; protects the public interest; educates consumers to make independent and informed utility choices; furthers economic development; and fosters new technologies and competitive markets in an environmentally sound manner.

For recent news releases and video of select Commission proceedings or more information about the PUC, visit our website at http://www.puc.pa.gov. Follow the PUC on Twitter – @PA_PUC for all things utility. “Like” Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Facebook for easy access to information on utility issues.

SOURCE: PA Public Utilities Commission