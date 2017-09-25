Waynesboro man dies after Sunday crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Waynesboro man is dead after a fatal crash on Sunday in Southampton Township.

James McKee, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On September 24 around 4:05 p.m., police responded to Olde Scotland Road, east of the I-81 North off ramp.

After an investigation, police found that McKee, was traveling on his motorcycle at a high speed while going south on Olde Scotland Road.

A tractor trailer was entering the roadway and headed north on Olde Scotland Road from the parking lot of the Lion’s Den.

McKee collided with the tractor trailer and was drug under the trailer’s rear axles for approximately 25 feet before coming to a final rest in the north bound lane.

McKee was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.