Woman pistol whipped in Carlisle

CARLISLE — Police are searching for a male suspect that allegedly pistol whipped a woman early Sunday morning on the first block of North Hanover Street.

According to a police report, the victim said the suspect, an African American man described as standing six feet, one inch tall wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with white stripes and a black hat, pistol whipped her at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Carlisle police at (717) 243-5252.